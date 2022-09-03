JSO: Man dies after being shot on Jacksonville’s eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from being shot Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sgt. Hopely, when officers arrived at the scene on East 13th Street around 1:51 p.m. they found in man in his 50s suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Hopely didn’t specify how many times the victim was shot.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene, but the man died from his injuries.

Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses, who are cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is early in the investigation. No suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.