2nd man killed in Palatka shooting was father of 3 children

PALATKA, Fla. – The family of a man who was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in Palatka has confirmed the victim’s identity.

Dontae Diaz Sr., who family said was a father of three, was identified as the other person killed in the shooting near Vick’s Supper Club that left two dead, two others in critical condition and another severely hurt after they were beaten. The Palatka Police Department said a large group of people gathered in the parking lot when an argument turned into a deadly shootout.

RELATED: ‘I just don’t understand’: Mother of man killed in Palatka shooting mourns death

Ad

The other person killed was identified over the weekend as Luther Ward Jr., 26. His mother told us her son “had a good heart.” She said Ward was a loving fathered and a hard-working young man.

Many people online sent condolences to the families involved and others returned to the lot with flowers and balloons to share their condolences.

Police are still investigating and have not provided further details. Investigators have said they have information on a suspect but have not released that information.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the state attorney’s homicide investigative team are assisting in the investigation.