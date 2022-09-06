1 dead after motorcycle crash in Columbia County

(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was traveling west on SW King Street, heading toward the intersection of Dyal Avenue.

A 57-year-old pickup truck driver was driving in the opposite direction when the driver turned onto Dyal Avenue into the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle crashed into the right front side of the truck.

He was ejected across the truck’s hood before coming to a final rest on SW King Street and Dyal Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.