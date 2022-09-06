FHP: Motorcyclist arrested following reckless drive through Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Footage from what appears to be an FHP helicopter posted to Twitter comes with a warning from the Florida Highway Patrol: “If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail!”

The video appears to show the motorcyclist traveling along University Boulevard. According to the FHP, the driver was facing numerous charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving and no license for operation of a motorcycle. He was identified as Bradley Allen.

“His selfish acts on the roadway placed many peoples lives in danger. Make your holidays memorable, but not like this. Please drive safely,” the FHP wrote.