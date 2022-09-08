Jacksonville police officer arrested on charges of official misconduct, grand theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges of official misconduct and grand theft, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Thursday.

Officer Donzalo Solomon, 44, was booked at 11:48 a.m. Thursday into the Duval County jail on the two third-degree felony charges and bonded out about an hour later, according to online jail records.

According to Burgos, Solomon wasn’t showing up to provide services for a private security company. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers can have secondary employment opportunities.

Solomon, who has been with JSO for nearly six years, has been suspended, and the sheriff will seek termination upon the conclusion of the case, Burgos said.

The JSO Integrity Unit is coordinating with the State Attorney’s Office in the investigation.