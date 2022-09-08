ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County wants to hear from residents about curbside collection.

The county provides residents with garbage, recycling and yard waste services. With the current contracts expiring in July 2024, the county is seeking input from residents on future services for residential curbside collection.

“Your voice is important in ensuring these programs continue to meet the needs of our community,” the survey said.

If you live within unincorporated St. Johns County and have residential curbside collection, the county asks that you take its residential curbside collection survey here.

According to the county, it takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete, and those who submit their email address will be entered to win a recycled gift bag giveaway.

The survey will remain open until Sept. 30.

For more information about the survey or residential curbside services, call 904-827-6980 or email solidwaste@sjcfl.us.

Ad