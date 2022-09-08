Timucuan Park Foundation seeking volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Calling all volunteers!

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is asking for volunteers to help with an international coastal cleanup across three parks in Jacksonville on Saturday, Sept. 17. — a day created to keep the oceans and the shorelines clean by removing litter that has been left behind or washed up along the coast.

The cleanups will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 11 a.m. See the list of locations below for address and meet-up point information:

Fort Caroline National Memorial

12713 Ft. Caroline Rd.

Meet at the visitor’s center

Castaway Island Preserve

2921 San Pablo Rd. S.

Meet at the education center

Reddie Point Preserve

4499 Yachtsman Way

Meet at the pavilion by the pie

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate; however, anyone under 18 must bring a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that they don’t mind getting dirty. Bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent, hats, sunglasses and water in refillable bottles.

The Timucuan Parks Foundation will have additional gloves, trash bags and supplies and will also provide snacks and water to refill bottles.

Volunteers are also eligible to receive community service hours for their participation.