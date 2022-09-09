Seafaring businesses file federal lawsuit against Golden Ray owner, salvage company

Fishers, crabbers and other seafaring businesses have filed suit in federal court against the owner of the Golden Ray and the company that did the salvage, claiming the environmental damage from the capsizing and salvage has wrecked their livelihoods.

The 93-page suit, which includes maps and photos of the damage, says tens of thousands of gallons of fuel leaked into St. Simons Sound, as well as an unknown amount of oil.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has still not begun an environmental assessment.

In addition, during the salvage of the capsized ship, there were several fires. The biggest one broke out on May 14, 2021.

The lawsuit includes these photos.

The lawsuit includes this map.

In March, Glynn County filed a lawsuit in federal court against the owner of the Golden Ray, the company involved in the salvage of the Golden Ray and others, claiming significant damage to the coastal environment and damage to the county’s economy. That suit asked a federal judge to order the defendants to begin immediate cleanup and to reimburse the county for costs it has incurred doing cleanup work.

The Korean car carrier capsized onto its side on Sept. 9, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. All crew members were rescued safely, but salvage experts deemed the ship itself, measuring 656 feet long, was a complete loss.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board reported the combined losses totaled more than $204 million. The agency concluded an officer’s error in calculating the stability of the ship loaded with nearly 4,200 automobiles left its center of gravity too high, causing the vessel to capsize.

In October, the final giant chunk of the overturned ship was removed, with Cmdr. Efren Lopez with the U.S. Coast Guard saying, “We have completed the largest wreck removal in U.S. history.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.