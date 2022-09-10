1 dead after shooting on Jacksonville’s northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the Alderman Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, police went to the 800 block of Alderman Road in response to a shooting.

JSO said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the victim was dead when they arrived.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.