Pedestrian killed after crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to FHP

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:05 Friday night, a driver was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard when the man attempted to cross the street.

The man walked into the path of oncoming traffic and was hit by the left front of a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at Orange Park Medical Center.

The 27-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries.

Jacksonville is 6th in the nation for pedestrian deaths, according to a report from Smart Growth America.