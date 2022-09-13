Duval County School Board discusses update to critical grand jury report on district crime reporting

This screenshot was captured during a Sept. 13, 2022 workshop of the Duval County School Board via Microsoft Teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Public School board is poised to again discuss a recently released report from a Florida grand jury which accuses the former director of DCPS Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period.

Investigators had combed through more than 2,600 “incident” reports. The jury said more than 520 of them should have been labeled “offense” reports and filed with state law enforcement. They included 150 instances of battery on a school employee, 94 instances of child abuse,157 lewd acts and many others.

The school district police chief at the center of the accusations resigned last year and the district said the procedures in question have been changed. Still, the school board acknowledged that more needs to be done.

Last month, school board member Lori Hershey acknowledged the “sins of the past” when discussing the report, but felt reassured that “action was taken.”

On Monday, an item was added to the official agenda for the board’s Tuesday morning workshop which is being streamed online as of this article’s publication.

News4JAX is monitoring the meeting and will provide an update to this article.