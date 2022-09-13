‘See the Girl’ Day: Raising awareness for girls in the juvenile justice system

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center has served more than 2,600 girls since it opened nearly a decade ago.

Every Sept. 13 the community celebrates “See The Girl Day” where they have the opportunity to raise money and awareness for girls involved in the juvenile justice system.

Stacy Ellison, Vice President of Development and Communications for the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, said the name alone carries a special meaning.

“‘See the Girl’ is our motto and the guiding light of all the work that we do,” Ellison said. “For us, it means to see the girl for her true potential, not her current circumstances.”

What makes this day even more special is that it is Delores Barr Weaver’s birthday.

She is the group’s original benefactor and she and her husband, Wayne Weaver, were the original owners of the Jaguars.

Thanks to Mrs. Weaver, the nonprofit is able to prevent girls’ initial or deeper involvement in the justice system by addressing root causes.

“Listen no one should be defined by the worst day of their life,” Ellsion said. “No one should be defined by the mistakes that they’ve made…we’ve all made them. We’re not against accountability. What we are for is changing what accountability looks like.”

All day long, the nonprofit is raising awareness and collecting proceeds to continue its work in the community.

In a show of support, Vagabond Coffee in Murray Hill is donating latte proceeds to the center, and Lights on the Laura, the Florida building and Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital are lit in purple and green.

“The policy center serves girls who are often overlooked in our community, girls of foster care, survivors in human trafficking, girls from underserved communities, Black and brown girls,” Ellison said. “To know that our community is willing to stand with us. It means everything.”

Making it clear that a girl’s past and present do not define her future.

If you would like to donate to the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, visit Seethegirl.org for more information.