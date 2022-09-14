11 men seeking sex with teens arrested in ‘Operation Keystroke,’ Nassau County sheriff says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Eleven men were arrested during a four-day operation targeting people using the internet to solicit sex from children, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper announced during a news conference Wednesday.

Leeper said the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office worked with multiple agencies to conduct “Operation Keystroke,” and the details of the operation were disturbing.

He said the men -- who ranged in age from 19 to 68 years old -- traveled to the area to solicit sex from who they thought were 14-year-olds -- but who were actually undercover agents.

One of the men was a police officer from Fort Myers. Another was a U.S. Army captain.

Leeper said this is the first time his agency has been part of an operation like this and it took tons of planning and resources, but it was all worth if they were able to save the lives of children.

