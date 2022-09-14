Amtrak suspends Florida trains as concerns about rail worker strike grow

An Amtrak train leaves Burlington, Vt., for New York City on Friday, July 29, 2022. After a nearly 70-year absence, thepassenger train running from Vermont's revitalized Burlington train station to New York City is scheduled to head south Friday as part of a nationwide renewal of interest in rail travel. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Train companies around the country are bracing for a potential freight rail worker strike on Friday, and Amtrak is suspending long-distance train service in Florida because of it.

Amtrak confirmed to Orlando TV station WKMG that it would suspend long-distance trains that operate in Florida starting Wednesday, with all services suspended by Thursday.

That includes the Silver Star passenger train, which runs from Miami to New York and the Amtrak Auto Train, which runs between Sanford and Lorton, Virginia.

Amtrak says the ongoing freight rail labor negotiations do not affect Amtrak or its workforce. However, almost all of Amtrak’s services outside the northeastern states are run on tracks that are owned and maintained by freight railroads.

“These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached,” an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement.

The freight railroad companies have been in negotiation with a dozen different unions since 2019, but the talks were slowed by the pandemic.

While many of the unions have reached tentative agreements, two large unions representing engineers and train conductors are holding out for better terms.

The government has tried to reach agreements, including President Biden who appointed a special board to make recommendations. The Biden administration put further pressure on the two sides Wednesday to settle their agreement.

If nothing happens, the workers can strike Friday morning just after midnight.