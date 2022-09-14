Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies, Sheriff’s Office says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Dalton Bray, who served as sheriff of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office from 1989 to 1992, has died, the department posted Tuesday on its Facebook page.

A cause of death was not released in the post and Bray’s age was not provided.

As written by the Town of Orange Park, Bray was a former agent of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was hired in 1984 and served there until he was elected sheriff.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a prepared statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sheriff Bray, who served the citizens of Clay County with great honor and distinction. I, with members of the sheriff’s office, send our prayers to his family during this difficult time.”