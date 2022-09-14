Operation Guardian addresses school safety in Camden County

The Camden County Board of Commissioners said the Camden County Emergency Management Agency, working in coordination with Camden County Schools, carried out Operation Guardian 2022.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – An operation was developed and conducted to address potential safety and security threats that could be faced by schools in Camden County, officials said.

Camden County Emergency Management Agency worked with Camden County Schools to carry out Operation Guardian 2022, the Camden County Board of Commissioners said in a news release Tuesday.

According to county officials, the operation included taking comprehensive formal surveys of all schools in the district and evaluating physical security, policies and plans.

“Successful completion of this critical school security operation is a testament to the ability of our local, state and U.S. Navy partners to operate as a unified team for the good of the community,” said Camden County Emergency Management Agency Director Chuck White.

Guardian 2022 was supported by the following agencies and organizations: Camden County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Fire Rescue, Kingsland police and fire departments, St. Marys police and fire departments, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.