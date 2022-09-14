82º

Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP

Staff, News4JAX

A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road.

The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when off the roadway and into a ditch.

First responders transported the sedan’s driver, a 48-year-old Green Cove Springs woman, but she died on the way to a hospital, FHP said.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.

