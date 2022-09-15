Driver dead after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

A driver died Thursday morning after trying to ram the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning and died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said.

According to a release, the driver has no known military affiliation.

The Birmingham Gate is the southernmost entrance to the base off U.S. 17. The main entrance is the Yorktown Gate.

The incident was causing backup on U.S. 17 all the way to the Buckman Bridge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist with traffic.

Investigators are at the scene and ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact NCIS at 808-478-8353.

The Birmingham Gate will remain closed until further notice.

All drivers should access the station through the Yorktown and Allegheny Gates.