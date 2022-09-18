And the winners are...2022 Jacksonville Image Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twenty-one of the leading contributors in Jacksonville’s African American communities were honored during a lively awards gala Saturday night. Only seven could take home trophies as the winner of their respective category.

The envelope please...

Here are the winners from the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards. (WJXT)

The ‘Trailblazer’ Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

Benjamin Frazier, Jr.

Hannah Hall

Adrienne Martin

The ‘One to Watch’ Award presented by Johnson & Johnson Vision: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

Dr. Kimberly Allen

Douglas Bryant, Jr.

Rebecca Davis

The ‘Be the Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

James Coleman

Angela Harris

Shara Mondy

The ‘Music Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

Meachum Clarke

John Lumpkin

KuRonde Washington

The ‘Innovator Award’ presented by VyStar Credit Union: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

Janae Bosquet-Wright

Maxie Coleman

Dr. Cynthia Smith

The ‘Education Excellence’ Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

Dr. Rudy Jamison

Gail Lewis

Jennifer Robinson

The ‘Pinnacle Award’ presented by The Porter Firm: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

Dr. Leon Haley

Herlena Washington

Dee Wilcox

You can watch the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards when it airs on CW 17 on Saturday, Oct. 8. The time of the broadcast will be announced at a later date.