5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside.

JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard.

There were at least five people involved in the crash including two children, according to JFRD. They did not provide information on injuries.

However, around 5 p.m., JFRD sent an updated tweet stating that the patients were transported to the hospital and that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would take over.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

