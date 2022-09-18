Sound Off: What do you think about new traffic patterns around TIAA Bank Field?

The News4JAX Sky 4 shows an aerial look at the roadway projects going on near TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the team’s first home game of the season.

For some fans, it will be the first time they encounter a host of traffic pattern changes and construction around TIAA Bank Field.

The team has asked fans to make sure to arrive early to the game to give themselves time to deal with possible issues.

Perhaps the biggest change to the traffic flow surrounds the construction of what’s now being called Commodore Point Expressway, which flows east and west between the Hart Bridge to East Bay Street. There’s also the construction of a westbound overpass to Adams Street and Duval Road. Plus, there’s the Jaguars’ Miller Electric Center practice field being built in the front of the stadium, as well as the Shipyards project.

We want to hear from fans on game day who have already been to the stadium: What do you think about the changes? Also, how did you get to the game and will you continue to travel that way? Comment below!