79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: JTA bus, Crash, Morning Show
5 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to JFRD.

No fatalities were reported.

Everyone is expected to be okay. JSO is investigating.

Everyone is expected to be okay. The crash happened near Cesery Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email

twitter

instagram