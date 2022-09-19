9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD).

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to JFRD.

Crews are working a traffic accident on the Arlington expressway service rd at Cesery blvd that is a MCI Level 1 with at least 5 patients…expect delays as we have multiple units enroute. @JSOPIO — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 19, 2022

No fatalities were reported.

Everyone is expected to be okay. JSO is investigating.