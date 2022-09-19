A former UF Health Nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations

Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday.

News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult protection injunction against her. The injunction was granted back in early August and extended at the beginning of September.

According to the petition document for the injunction, Lato financially exploited a 77-year-old relative whom Lato had power of attorney over. According to the petition, back in May of this year, Lato removed more than $22,000 from the victim’s IRA account without the victim’s consent. The petition says the money was then deposited into Lato’s financial account. The petition alleges that prior to the victim’s money being taken, Lato defrauded the victim out of the deed to the victim’s property.

Adult Protective Services and Jacksonville Police were notified about the allegation when the injunction was filed. JSO is currently investigating the adult exploitation allegations against Lato.

When the petition was written, it stated that Lato was currently working at Orange Park Medical Center and was under investigation for stealing narcotics from the hospital. The petition also stated that Lato placed a bag of narcotics in the victim’s home and that law enforcement had been called to take possession of the drugs.

OPMC issued a statement Monday: “Orange Park Hospital has active safeguards in place to ensure medications are administered and accounted for properly. These safeguards led to the discovery of some discrepancies. Immediate action was taken including notifying the appropriate authorities including the DEA, local police and the Nursing Board, and we terminated the employment of the individual.”

News4JAX has learned a lot more about the investigation into Lato when she was employed at Orange Park Medical Center as an emergency room nurse.

According to court documents, A JSO narcotics detective who is also a DEA task force officer who specializes in prescription medication fraud cases was assigned to the case in Orange Park against Lato back in March of this year. Lato was identified by staff at Orange Park Medical Center as an emergency room nurse suspected of stealing medications from the Hospital’s Pyxis machine, which is an automated medication dispensing system. The machine requires a biometric scan as well as an employer ID number before medication can be removed or returned to the machine.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, staff at the hospital were reviewing multiple February transactions from the machine involving Lato that raised red flags. The investigation revealed that during those multiple transactions, Lato either didn’t scan medications as being administered to a patient or she didn’t document why certain pills were removed.

Investigators said the stolen medication was Oxycodone and Morphine. Investigators also said that transactions from the Pyxis machine were recorded on video.

The warrant affidavit states that when Orange Park Medical Center managers questioned Lato and ordered her to take a drug test by way of a urine sample, one of the nurses who witnessed the test told the pharmacy director she believed Lato faked the urine sample by having a foley bag strapped or stuck to her body. And according to the warrant affidavit, the urine sample was not a normal color.

On July 22, Lato was arrested and charged with two counts of obtaining prescription medication by fraud. But according to the arrest report, by then, her employer was UF Health in Jacksonville.

Last Tuesday, Lato was arraigned in the Orange Park case and pled not guilty- so the case is going to trial.

Three days after the arrangement, while Lato was out of jail on bond in the Orange Park case, she was arrested at UF Health where she worked in the ER. The charge was one count of obtaining prescription medicine by way of fraud. The arrest report which details the new allegations are not yet available to the public.

On Saturday, Lato posted a $50,000 bond and was ordered to wear a patch that can detect traces of narcotics in her sweat.

Many within the Jacksonville medical community questioned how Lato was able to get a job at UF Health while she was still under investigation for allegedly stealing medication when she worked at Orange Park Medical Center.

“To hear that offenses like that are happening in our hospitals, that nurses are using and stealing drugs while they are at work is actually appalling,” said a nurse at another hospital who first alerted News4JAX about Lato’s arrest on Friday but wanted to remain anonymous.

A spokesperson for UF Health issued the following written statement:

“The individual in question is no longer employed by UF Health Jacksonville. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for more information.”

Despite the first arrest which is still an open case, Lato’s nursing license which is issued by the state was still active and clear with no listed discipline cases by the time she was arrested a second time for an alleged similar offense.

Investigators in the Clay County case said the medication she stole was meant for patients suffering pain.

The JSO arrest report, which details the allegation against Lato, was not available despite confirmation that she was booked into the Duval County jail around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Desiree Lato appeared in court on Saturday. (WJXT)

“The medical community is actually very close. So, when something happens, we all know,” said a nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

The nurse said it’s disturbing that “this information is out there and these people are still being hired to work at the bedside.”

Lato has an attorney representing her in both the Jacksonville and Clay County cases. Pre-trial for the Clay County case is scheduled for October. Her next court date for the Jacksonville case is set for Oct. 10.

UF Health sent the following statement when News4JAX inquired about Lato’s employment:

We also researched Lato’s nursing license and found that despite her recent arrests on charges involving medication theft, the status of her license is still clear and active with no disciplinary cases.

New4JAX could not confirm if UF Health performed a background check on Lato or reached out to her previous employer, Orange Park Medical Center, to inquire about her employment there. However, a source with UF Health said the hospital is dealing with a shortage of nurses and that they typically check to make sure a nurse’s license is still active and in good standing.