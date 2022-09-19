JSO releases sketch of man accused of luring young girls, sexually battering one on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released Monday a composite sketch of the alleged suspect driver involved in an investigation of two cases, where a man was attempting to lure young girls into his vehicle on the Westside. In one case, a girl was sexually battered.

Police said the sketch was based on the description of the suspect given by the 11-year-old girl who got away and was not attacked.

The suspect is described as mixed or bi-racial with a deep voice and green eyes. He was described as being tall, lean and muscular with black, wavy slicked back hair. The suspect was also said to have tattoos on his left arm that appeared to be a dragon and roses.

The first incident happened in the area of Chaffee Road and Old Plank Road. Police say the 11-year-old girl was walking home when a red vehicle drove up from behind and stopped next to her. The driver began a conversation with the victim and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases over the past few weeks that appear to be connected, where a man is attempting to lure young girls into his vehicle. In one case, a girl was sexually battered.

The second incident happened in the area of Jones Road and Garden Street. Police say the 16-year-old girl was walking when a red mid-sized vehicle drove past her, turned around and approached her. The driver began talking to the victim and as she turned to leave the area, she heard footsteps coming from behind her. The man grabbed her and forced her into his vehicle. She told police she was unable to escape since the door handle was missing. She was taken to a nearby park where she was sexually battered.

He was also said to have been wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, red “Nike” Air Force Ones and a “blingy” gold belt with a large buckle containing diamonds.

If you have information on the suspect or the red SUV pictured, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to a $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.