Westside High School student arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs on school grounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Schools confirmed that a student from Westside High School was arrested Friday for having a gun and drugs on school grounds. The school district reports the items were found inside a car in the parking lot of the school

Here’s the statement released to families of the students at Westside High School:

Good Evening Westside High School families, this message is being sent on behalf of Principal Foster. I apologize for interrupting your weekend, but I need to share information with you about something that transpired at the end of our football game on Friday evening.

I am very disappointed to report that one of our students was arrested. The arrest occurred when our school police confirmed the student was in possession of a loaded firearm and drugs in a car in our parking lot.

It is troubling to me when a young person becomes involved in this type of activity. Our school offers so much to help young people achieve very positive life goals; it’s just completely unnecessary for a young man or woman to make a decision that results in this outcome.

While I am saddened, I am also very thankful for the citizens who shared this information with the police. I urge everyone to continue sharing information with law enforcement about any kind of threat to the security of our school and the safety of our students. Student and staff safety is always our highest goal, and with that goal in mind, we will implement metal detectors and screening of all student belongings upon entry to the campus on Monday.

Finally, if there is ever anything more our school team can do to support your children in setting and achieving positive goals -- while avoiding anything that might derail their potential -- please call me directly. I know you want the best for your student. Please know that I do, too.

Thank you, and I look forward to seeing our students on Monday morning.