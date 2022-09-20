Disconnections resume Tuesday for thousands of JEA customers

JEA will begin disconnecting customers who are behind on their payments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA resumed disconnections Tuesday for thousands of customers who are behind on payments after a seven-week moratorium.

The publically owned utility originally planned to start the process Monday but pushed it back because of long lines at the JEA customer center and high call volumes Monday.

News4JAX learned 7,300 calls came in in the first hour on Monday. Scammers telling customers they would be disconnected contributed to that, officials said.

A freeze on late fees and disconnections expired on Sunday.

A JEA spokesperson said that as of Monday night, about 3,800 customers are facing disconnection this week. According to JEA, the temporary disconnections will be staggered, starting with customers with debt dating back the furthest.

Customers who are at risk of disconnection will receive a two-day notice before their power is cut off, according to JEA, either through email, phone or text.

JEA offers list of resources for people who need help making payments.

Many people wanted to talk to someone face to face about losing their service, and lines of people snaked through the lobby of the JEA Customer Service building Monday.

News4JAX spoke with some people who say their electric bills doubled in recent weeks and they can’t afford to pay. Many people are struggling with the expensive power bills caused by the high cost of fuel and hot summer temperatures.

“They’ll take the $600 but then they’re giving me three days to pay the remainder,” Jasmine Castro said. “I’m on public assistance. What do you want me to do, go strip on the pole to get the money? I’m going to do whatever I have to do to keep them on because I have a child that I have to make sure has lights.”

Another customer told News4JAX that despite the moratorium, her bill is still high—and she just doesn’t have the money to pay.

“It just pushed the cost off till later. And then people’s bill is sky high and then they’re figuring because they gave you this break, you don’t deserve… you know you can’t get a payment arrangement, you know if you got an expensive bill -- you don’t qualify for it, so I think they just put people more in the hole,” Juanita Leonard said.

A spokesperson with JEA said customers can pay online and at several spots, including Publix and Winn Dixie locations. She also said customers can try to set up payment plans or extensions online, and the system will let them know immediately if they qualify.

The spokesperson said customers who have set up a payment plan or were approved for an extension are not at risk of disconnection.

News4JAX also learned this morning that JEA’s unions contributed $10,000 to their Neighbor to Neighbor program, which will help 33 customers get assistance. A spokesperson said people who need help should call 211.