Charges dropped against Westside High staff member accused of sexual conduct, court records show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Court records obtained by News4JAX show that charges against a Westside High School staff member, who was accused of having sexual conduct with a student, have been dropped.

News4JAX has requested comment from the State Attorney’s Office and asked why the charges were removed. A not guilty plea was entered by Julie Rodeheaver’s attorney on her behalf during an arraignment in March.

The not guilty plea came after the State Attorney’s Office filed amended charges against Rodeheaver of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled adult and offenses against a student by a person of authority.

Her arrest report shows she was a paraprofessional at the time of her arrest.