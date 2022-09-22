I-TEAM: Police report provides more details about driving school instructor accused of molesting student

An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student appeared back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student appeared back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment.

Cody Satornino, 31, co-owner of My E-Z Pass Driving and Traffic School, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery and soliciting a child on the internet charges.

The newly released police report revealed that the 16-year-old driving school student accused Satornino of flirting with her, groping and aggressively kissing her. The report also documented text messages and social media messages Satornino sent to the victim that caused her mental distress.

Police said the crimes happened over the span of four months, with the assault happening during a driving lesson.

The victim told detectives that he grabbed her by the neck, pulled her toward him during a lesson and kissed her “disgustingly.” The police report then stated that the victim said Satornino went to grab her in the chest and crotch and forced her to touch his crotch.

According to investigators, the victim tried to blow the horn to signal help and make Satornino stop. The report also stated that Satornino sent the victim a text message stating: “I am sorry, and I’m sorry I put you in that situation. I would never do that again, to you or anybody. Hit me up when you’re older,”

A month later, police documented extremely graphic sexual messages on Instagram that Satornino sent the victim.

The encounters caused her “mental injury,” investigators said in the police report. News4JAX spoke to an attorney not involved in Satornino’s case, who said the 16-year-old victim could suffer from PTSD.

“She’s probably going to need some counseling,” Belkis Plata said. Plata is a private attorney who worked cases similar cases as this.

“I think this is very scary for parents because you put your trust in the employment, that they employ people who are going to be safe enough to be with their children,” Plata said. “It’s important to tell your children to have this open dialogue with you so that you know when things are happening.”

Plata also said if Satornino is convicted of these charges, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Satornino is in jail on a $300,000 bond. His next court date is set for November.