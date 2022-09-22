TELL US: What do you think about Jacksonville not enforcing the sign requirement for sex offenders on Halloween?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two registered sex offenders filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville because they want to decorate for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays. Thursday, the offenders asked the judge to pause the city sign requirement outside their home because they believe it’s unconstitutional.

Sex offenders in Jacksonville are required to have signs posted outside their home that read “no candy or treats here” so that children don’t trick-or-treat at their homes on Halloween. Because of the lawsuit, the city of Jacksonville has agreed not to enforce the sign requirement while the case is under judicial review.

Parents will need to check the sex offender registry before they go trick-or-treating if they want to avoid those homes.

