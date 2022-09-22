Your Voice Matters: Young people eligible to vote, we want to hear from you

In the U.S., there are an estimated 8.3 million newly eligible young voters for the 2022 midterm elections — meaning, youth who have turned 18 since the previous general election in November 2020. These 18- and 19-year-olds comprise 16% of the 18-29 age group for the 2022 election.

This group of young people eligible to vote is so important to elections, Vote.org plans to spend $10 million to engage young voters ahead of the midterms.

As part of our commitment to making sure ‘Your Voice Matters’ in the upcoming election, we are doing a series of reports to find out what issues you care about and how the candidates for office are addressing those issues.

So, young people eligible to vote, we want to hear from you. Are you between ages 18-24 and plan to vote in the next election? Why or why not? Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a TV newscast on Channel 4.

The ‘Your Voice Matters’ Mission Statement:

WJXT is THE local station, and there is nothing more local than elections. When it comes to making sure our viewers and digital consumers are informed, we take that role seriously. Nothing affects the changing world more than politics and elections. Education, the environment, the economy and equal rights are driven by elections. We will not pursue stories that frame elections as a horse race, we will not focus on candidate theater, and we will not stray from the issues important to you. News4JAX election coverage will empower you as you vote and take part in the democratic process.

News4JAX is making a commitment to consistent community outreach to hear from you both digitally and in person. We will then take your input and your questions and bring them right to the candidates running for office. We will also hold the candidates accountable for their words and actions using our “Trust Index” and fact-checking. News4JAX.com will give you a ‘Voters Guide’ that will empower you with information before you head to the polls, information directly from the candidates, ballots and elected leaders. We promise all this, with a foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion in our coverage. Telling the story of the local community, everything WJXT does is with our community in mind. That’s why WJXT has been the market leader for more than 65 years.