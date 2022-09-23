6 years later: Clay County boat ramp reopens after Hurricane Matthew destroys fishing pier

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A piece of Clay County’s history is back open.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced Friday the reopening of the Shands Boat Ramp, bulkhead and parking areas.

The area was closed to the public while crews worked to remove over 300 tons of remaining piles and timbers over the last three months. Unfortunately, Hurricane Matthew damaged the Shands Fishing Pier beyond repair in 2016.

Officials said there were a lot of memories at the pier and acknowledged the communities hurt after Hurricane Matthew ruined it.

Clay County officials thanked the community for its patience during repairs and expressed being glad to revive an area that is safe for boaters again.

No plans to rebuild the pier were mentioned.