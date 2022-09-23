JSO looking for missing 72-year-old man who suffers from dementia

Curtis Thomas was last seen at this residence in the Blanding Blvd.-Maggies Lane area at 1:15 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for the public’s help to locate a missing 72-year-old man in town.

Curtis Thomas was last seen at this residence in the Blanding Blvd.-Maggies Lane area at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. Thomas reportedly suffers from dementia. He was last wearing a red shirt, dark colored shorts and orange and black shoes.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Mr. Thomas is asked to immediately call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.