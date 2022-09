(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after being hit by a train Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP report, at around 2:20 a.m., a trail traveling north through the railroad crossing at CR-108 and US 1 struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian walked onto the tracks into the direct path of the train.

The train came to a stop upon impact.

The woman died at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.