High rip current risk in Northeast Florida through late Saturday night

Erosion is always one of the biggest concerns in St. Johns County.

A high surf advisory for Northeast Florida will be in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday, and a high rip current risk will also be in effect through late Saturday night.

It comes as rough waters and gusty winds hit the beaches in St. Johns County on Friday. The Weather Authority forecasts that wave heights could reach six feet Saturday with sustained winds up to 15 mph.

It’s fine weather for kite surfers like Chris Smith.

“Anyone who kites looks for conditions like this and we all show up on the beach like a bunch of turkeys — flock to the wind,” he said.

But he and others are also concerned for erosion at the beaches -- like Vilano. That’s where we found John McQuade, who was admiring the surf.

“I was hoping the dunes don’t get impacted too much,” he said.

Adam Morley, who owns Genung’s Fish Camp in St Augustine, says he expects to see some erosion from the weekend conditions.

“I’m expecting to see a lot of money get washed away from the southern St. Johns County area where we had put a lot of money towards the restoration of the Summer Haven River where they dredge the river and they built up the dunes along the between the Summer Haven River and the ocean,” he said.

Hurricane Fiona has made its way north, but all eyes remain on the tropics — and a system that has its sights on Florida.

SJC Beaches posted a warning about the rough beach conditions this weekend on Facebook:

“St. Johns County beaches are forecasted to experience unusually high surf and tides, dangerous currents, and strong winds along the coastline Friday through Sunday as a result of nor’easter conditions.

“Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to exercise extreme caution and avoid ocean swimming during this time.

“Some pedestrian access points may be compromised, and on-beach driving maybe restricted throughout the weekend Sunday. In addition, coastal flooding and erosion may occur on all St. Johns County beaches for the duration of this weather event.”