Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said.

According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop.

When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they found Brandon Jackson, 32, of Jacksonville, dead inside a car parked beside a home.

Another man was laying on the ground nearby with a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.

The identity of the second victim was not released pending investigation. Officers did not indicate the severity of the other victim’s injuries.

Officers said there is no threat to the community after the incident and they “believe it was contained to the persons involved.”

If anyone has any information on these incidents, you can contact Investigator Greg Burnsed with the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343.