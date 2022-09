(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

4 inquired in fire on Northside

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Four people are in the hospital after a house fire broke out on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD responded to a house on fire on Linwood Avenue Saturday morning at 5:18.

Firefighters said they pulled a person from the fire, and they are in critical condition.

Three others have minor injuries.

It is unknown how the fire started.