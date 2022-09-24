Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week.

On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m., where they found someone who’d been shot multiple times. They later died at a hospital, where they were taken for treatment.

Photo from vigil.

Talmadge Billingslea, father of the victim, said his loved one touched a lot of people.

“This is a heinous crime that needs to be solved,” he said. “We are asking every and anybody that can solve this crime to come forward. And not only are we asking that, we want people to know we are a very strong family and we wont stop until this is solved.”

Also speaking during the vigil was Semaj Billingslea’s sister, who did not provide her name.

“We know justice will be served,” she said. “We want to bring awareness to this. And the detectives are working very and can figure out who did this to my brother.”

As of Friday night, no arrests had been announced. On the night of the shooting, police said witnesses were being interviewed.

“This child is loved,” the father continued. “Whoever did this, you will see. Somebody out here will see you, they will know you. It will happen to you – you will be put in jail.”