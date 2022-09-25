82º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Disabled semi-truck closes all northbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge

Staff, News4JAX

Photo of disabled semitruck on Dames Point Bridge (Department of Transportation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A disabled semi-truck closed all northbound lanes Sunday evening on the I-295 near the Dames Point Bridge.

In the Department of Transportation video, a fuel truck can be seen blocking all three lanes. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the incident or what happened to cause the truck to become disabled.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., traffic was backed up for miles along I-295. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene.

