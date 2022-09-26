Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian.

Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:

Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055

Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, Fla., 32025

Fort White Community Center — 17579 FL 47, Fort White, Fla., 32038

There is a 15 sandbag limit per vehicle.

Residents are responsible for filling sandbags, however, assistance will be available for people who are elderly or have special needs.