JEA suspending disconnections in preparation of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian, ensuring the utility’s readiness ahead of the storm.

According to a news release from the utility, JEA’s emergency operation center will operator at partial activation status, meaning it will perform around-the-clock storm monitoring and provide updates to customers as necessary.

“Regardless of the impact, all 2,000+ JEA team members are ready to mobilize and restore power and water as soon as possible for our customers, as we prepare year-round for all types of severe weather,” CEO Jay Stowe said in a prepared statement.

LINKS: Tracking the Tropics: Interactive map | Know Your Zone: Your flood risk | Plan & Prepare: Resources to be ready

Starting Tuesday, JEA will temporarily suspend customer disconnections for non-payment, the utility said.

JEA said it has worked throughout the year to prepare for severe weather in a number of ways, including: