Police: Camaro diver speeds away from officer, crashes, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving a Chevy Camaro crashed Monday afternoon at a high rate of speed on the Westside and died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a patrol officer was in the area and recognized the driver had active arrest warrants.

“Before the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed after seeing the officer,” Mana said.

When the driver got to Caravan Drive, Manna said, he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a tree.

The driver was not identified.