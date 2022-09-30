Neptune Beach police: Keep children off dunes that could collapse after Ian

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – The Neptune Beach Police Department posted a warning on social media Friday morning asking parents not to allow children to play near dunes because they could collapse in the wake of Ian.
The post said there was a 3-foot to 5-foot sheer loss from the front of the dunes, and 12-18 inches from the top of the dune from redeposited sand.
The dune cliffs present a collapse hazard, the police said.
“Stay clear/do not allow children to play near,” they warned.
The department also included a warning about dangerous rip currents and large surf conditions.
“Floating debris in the water likely,” police said.
Conditions in NB, as of 8:00am:— Neptune Beach Police (@NeptBchPolice) September 30, 2022
