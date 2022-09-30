77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

School is in session Monday for students in Duval, Clay County

Flagler County remains undecided, still assessing areas

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Education, Duval County, DCPS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students across Northeast Florida are returning to class after officials closed schools ahead of Ian making landfall. See the county-by-county list below for school reopenings.

Clay County

Clay County District Schools said Friday afternoon that officials completed assessments of all 52 of their campuses and found no serious damage from Ian. CCDS will resume normal school operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

Duval County

In a tweet on Friday, Duval County Public Schools officials said classes and school activities will resume for students on Monday, Oct. 3.

This decision comes a day after officials said they were assessing the buildings Thursday for the potential damage caused by the storm and would announce a return date after the assessments were completed.

Flagler County

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Friday afternoon that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined.

Mittelstadt hopes to have a decision made by Saturday at 6 p.m.

Flagler Schools said its Transportation Department will survey bus stops Saturday in areas where flooding remains a concern. Should alternate bus stops be necessary, that information will be relayed to the families in the affected areas, as well as posted on the district’s website — www.flaglerschools.com.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

As a proud alumnus of Bethune-Cookman University and Georgia Southern University, Kendra is a Jacksonville native, who loves all things lifestyle and working out when she's not navigating the digital world.

email