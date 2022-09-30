School is in session Monday for students in Duval, Clay County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students across Northeast Florida are returning to class after officials closed schools ahead of Ian making landfall. See the county-by-county list below for school reopenings.

Clay County

Clay County District Schools said Friday afternoon that officials completed assessments of all 52 of their campuses and found no serious damage from Ian. CCDS will resume normal school operations on Monday, Oct. 3.

Storm Update #3 - Sept. 30 @ 4:50 p.m.



District teams and school-based leaders conducted assessments of all district facilities and schools today and based on the positive reports & minimal impact on our operations, Clay County District Schools will reopen on Mon., Oct. 3rd. pic.twitter.com/dmM31xPU0q — Clay County District Schools (@oneclayschools) September 30, 2022

Duval County

In a tweet on Friday, Duval County Public Schools officials said classes and school activities will resume for students on Monday, Oct. 3.

All Duval County Public Schools and school activities will resume on Monday, October 3. See you then! pic.twitter.com/bSZR3nwbj7 — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) September 30, 2022

This decision comes a day after officials said they were assessing the buildings Thursday for the potential damage caused by the storm and would announce a return date after the assessments were completed.

Flagler County

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Friday afternoon that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined.

Mittelstadt hopes to have a decision made by Saturday at 6 p.m.

Flagler Schools said its Transportation Department will survey bus stops Saturday in areas where flooding remains a concern. Should alternate bus stops be necessary, that information will be relayed to the families in the affected areas, as well as posted on the district’s website — www.flaglerschools.com.