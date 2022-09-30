St. Augustine residents reminded to separate storm debris as recovery efforts begin after Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In efforts to begin recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine officials are asking residents to separate yard debris and damaged items when preparing them for curbside pickup.

Officials said it’s imperative for residents to separate the items into three debris piles: yard waste, construction/demolition, and white goods.

All debris should be placed curbside within 15 feet of the curb so that it can be reached by pickup crews and claw trucks. Debris should not be placed in the street where it can obstruct traffic, fire hydrants and utility boxes.

Mixed trash will not be picked up and city crews will not remove storm debris, including downed trees, from private property.

Only materials left correctly curbside and in the city right-of-way will be picked up.

Yard Debris:

Yard debris is only vegetative and not mixed with any other types of debris or garbage. It consists of tree stumps, trunks and other leafy materials.

Only loose vegetative debris will be collected.

Do not place storm debris in bags or cans as the crews will not know for certain it is vegetative material

Construction/Demolition:

Construction debris may be placed curbside if the demolition work is being performed by the resident.

Hazardous waste such as chemicals, paint, propane and pesticides will not be collected curbside. Call St. Johns Solid Waste Management Department at 904-827-6980 for proper disposal information.

White Goods:

Furniture and white goods, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, and other appliances, also should be separated into its own pile.

Officials will determine the priority of debris pickup throughout areas based on volume and accessibility. As of Friday, officials said the priority for solid waste pickup is to assist residents and businesses with storm cleanup.

The city will attempt to provide a specific schedule for areas of the city; however, it is likely that multiple collection days will be necessary for the various amount of debris as it is placed curbside.

The city will notify residents when regular scheduled solid waste operations will resume.

For more information or specific questions, call the Public Works Department at 904-825-1040.

Cleanup Hotline and Volunteer Information

Residents who may need assistance with collecting debris and damaged items can call the Home Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954 for free assistance from volunteers, local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities.

These groups may help with cutting fallen trees, removing drywall, flooring, appliances, tarping roofs and mold mitigation. However, services are not guaranteed due to overwhelming demand.

The hotline will be open through Oct. 28.

This service can not assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or questions about FEMA registration.

If you are interested in volunteering for cleanup and recovery efforts, visit www.volunteerflorida.org for opportunities.