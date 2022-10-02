Suspicious package found in IHOP parking lot on Westside

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package found Saturday night in the parking lot of an IHOP in Clay County.

In a tweet, deputies said shortly before 10:15 p.m., they were on the scene at an IHOP on Blanding Boulevard in the Tuesday Morning Shopping Plaza.

The IHOP was evacuated following the investigation.

People are told to avoid the area and stay out of the shopping center until deputies have given an update that the situation has cleared.