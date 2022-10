JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Jacksonville Heights.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday on Noroad Road.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The death marks the 134th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 33rd involving a pedestrian.