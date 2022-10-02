70º

Remnants from ‘The Poles’ at Hanna Park wind up at Jacksonville Beach Pier

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Remnants from "The Poles" at Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A bundle of pilings from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park ended up at the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian.

The pilings from the popular surf spot known as “The Poles” drifted about eight miles and were floating in the water off Jacksonville Beach before lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were able to pull them from the surf.

JFRD said the poles were a “hazard that could have hurt someone badly.”

