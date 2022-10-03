By the numbers: 620,000 Floridians still without power in wake of Ian; death toll varies

Project DYNAMO crews survey the island during their rescue operations of residents, in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to give an update on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

As of Monday, most of the efforts are concentrated in Southwest Florida where the storm made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm carrying maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Crews have been scrambling since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Cayo Costa Island on Wednesday to help those affected.

Dozens of people died as Ian ripped through the state and hundreds of thousands of people are still without power. Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the goal is to have power restored to all of those who lost power by Sunday.

According to an official with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), there have been 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian in Florida with many due to drowning. But death estimates have varied.

According to Associated Press reports as of Monday morning, 61 people died in Florida along with four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. CNN is reporting that officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in the state.

Here is a breakdown by the numbers of what is happening on Monday, according to Florida officials: