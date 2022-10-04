Fore! New Stillwater Golf and Country Club tees off

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Northeast Florida is a golfer’s dream.

The ability to play almost year-round and the region is packed with a plethora of both cost-friendly and challenging courses. The latest offering is located along a 3.5-mile stretch of Country Road 210 in St. Johns that already boasts three of the area’s most popular layouts.

Stillwater Golf and Country Club is Northeast Florida's newest golf course in 16 years. (Stillwater Golf and Country Club)

However, Stillwater Golf and Country Club might be unlike any other golf experience in this links-laden part of the world. The Lennar-designed subdivision is the only local 55+ community that features a golf course. The 18-holes can also be played in three, six, nine and twelve hole loops to help speed up play in today’s fast-paced lifestyles. It also boasts one of the few Toptracer driving ranges in our area.

The golf course was designed by Master Golf Course Architect Bobby Weed who is well known for projects such as Grove XXIII (owned by Michael Jordan), The Olde Farm Golf Club, Medalist Golf Club, and Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. Weed is a Northeast Florida resident and said it was designed for any level of golfer who lives in the community. A golf membership is part of each homeowner’s purchasing package. “First question we ask to a new owner is, ‘Who’s playing the golf course?’ We want to design a golf course for the folks that are playing the golf course,” Weed said.

Local golf course architecture legend Bobby Weed talks about his latest creation, the new Stillwater Golf and Country Club in St. Johns County

The club is semi-private and started booking tee times from the public in September. The practice area features a massive driving range, including the Toptracer range where you can follow your shots like at the TopGolf at the St. Johns Town Center. There’s also your standard chipping and putting practice greens. To add some fun to your warm-up or practice routine is the massive ‘Himalayan” putting green that features huge undulations and pin positions.

The Top Tracer range and driving range at Stillwater Golf and Country Club. (Stillwater Golf and Country Club)

The course itself is playable, stretching from 4,760 to 5,288 yards on the two ladies’ tees. The men can test their game between 5,288 and 6,745 yards over 4 tees. The course can be stretched out to 7,000+ from the tips. The on-course visuals themselves are distinct from other local courses. While you do get the typical track home views and liquid penalty areas on most Florida layouts, a links-style bunker system and mounding “natural areas” that separate the holes feel like you’re being transported to a different location.

“No cart paths to speak of. All shell areas. A lot of grasses that don’t require irrigation. Really no rough to the golf course. So, I think the golf course can be very accommodating. The bunkers are a little more unique than what you’d normally see. They’re a little throwback to what you see over in the British Isles with the sidewall faces,” Weed described for a crowd that was playing the course for the first time.

Golf course designer and Northeast Florida resident, Bobby Weed, tees off at his latest creation, Stillwater Golf and Country Club in St. Johns. (Stillwater Golf and Country Club)

The clubhouse is still under construction but is expected to open sometime this year. Currently, Stillwater does not plan to offer non-residential memberships. Meaning, the only way to join the Club is through the bundled membership with the purchase of a home in the community.

For more detailed information on the property’s amenities, you can visit www.stillwatergcc.com, or for information regarding the community and real-estate offerings please visit www.stillwatergolfclub.com.