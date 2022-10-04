Some Verizon customers experience issues with 911 services

(Paul Sakuma, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A public safety alert was sent to mobile phones Tuesday afternoon stating that some Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911.

Verizon customers in the Jacksonville area that received the message were told to dial the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 if they had issues getting through to 911. Text to 911 was said to still be available.

It wasn’t clear when the issue would be resolved.

Other news outlets were reporting similar issues affecting Verizon customers in different states.